Only vaccinated spectators to watch Ghana vs Nigeria match in Cape Coast - Sports Ministry

Sports News of Tuesday, 1 March 2022

Ghana to face Nigeria in 2022 World Cup playoffs



Ghana vs Nigeria first leg to be played at Cape Coast Stadium



Coach Otto Addo to name Black Stars squad on Thursday



The Ministry of Youth and Sports has directed that only vaccinated spectators be made to watch Ghana’s World Cup playoff game against Nigeria at the Cape Coast stadium late this month.



The Ministry in a statement issued on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, disclosed that fans will be allowed to vaccinate before the match slated for March 25, 2022.



According to the statement, the Ghana Health Service will mount vaccination centres during the upcoming President's Cup between the Accra Hearts of Oak and Kumasi Asante Kotoko on the 4th of March 2022.



Read the full statement below



PRESS RELEASE-ATTENDANCE OF FOOTBALL FANS TO THE VARIOUS STADIA



The Ministry of Youth and Sports wishes to inform the General Public particularly the football fans who wish to enjoy their favourite games at the various league centres including the game between the Ghana Black Stars and their Nigerian Counterparts at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium on the 25th March, 2022 to ensure strict adherence to ALL Covid-19 Safety Protocols put in place by the Government.



To this end, the Ministry of Youth and Sports has directed the managers of the stadia (National Sports Authority) and the Ghania Football Association (GFA) to admit ONLY fans who are fully vaccinated into the stadia at various centres on match days.



In this regard, the Covid-19 Task force and the Ghana Health Service will mount vaccination centres during the upcoming President's Cup between the Accra Hearts of Oak and Kumasi Asante Kotoko on the 4th March, 2022.



Further, the Ghana Health Service will mount vaccination centres at Kumasi, Cape Coast, Takoradi and Tamale stadia, one week before the Ghana- Nigeria derby.



With these measures put in place, it is expected that the facilities managers can admit as many fans as the facilities can contain provided that such fars have been fully vaccinated with the requisite vaccination card. Furthermore, the wearing of Face Masks, the use of Hand Sanitizers and Social Distancing.



will also be strictly enforced. We count on the cooperation of all Stakeholders, the family of the sport (football) and the General Public to ensure strict compliance. ISSUED BY: THE PUBLIC RELATIONS UNIT



