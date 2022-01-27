Only the president can strip Andre Ayew of Black Stars captaincy - Solar Ayew

Sports News of Thursday, 27 January 2022

Source: ghanaguardian.com

Paternal uncle of Black Stars captain Andre Dede Ayew says that his nephew will continue to wear the armband as captain of the senior national team so long as he continues to perform and show his leadership qualities.



According to Solar Ayew, only the President of the state can strip his nephew off the Black Stars captaincy.



He said:



"It's a privilege and honour to captain your national team and per the performance and leadership qualities of Dede Ayew, it will take only the president of the land His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to strip off the captaincy from Dede Ayew and his absence in the World Cup qualifier against Nigeria will be difficult for Ghana to beat Nigeria...



Solar Ayew elderly father of the Ayew's brothers told light FM sports.