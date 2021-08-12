Only Pele comes close to Reverend Osei Kofi in terms of football talent – Kwesi Pratt

Sports News of Thursday, 12 August 2021

www.ghanaweb.com

Veteran journalist Kwesi Pratt Jnr has said that the quality of players in Kwame Nkrumah’s Real Republican’s team could match any football club in the world.



According to him, the team was loaded with players who could take on any club at the time.



He noted that diminutive winger Osei Kofi who now has Reverend attached to his name possessed football qualities that remain unmatched in his view.



On Wednesday, August 11 edition of Good Morning Ghana, Kwesi Pratt said that the only player in football history whose talent comes to Osei Kofi is the famous Pele of Brazil.



“I used to support Real Republicans unfortunately it was destroyed after the 1966 coup due to political and ideological reasons. So we couldn’t continue to support Real Republicans.



“Real Republicans had players whose standard may be better or equal to the standard of players we discuss in glory terms today. If you look at some of the matches Aggrey Fyn played, he was a classic all-around player. You couldn’t beat him. A player like Osei Kofi, in terms of real talent, I don’t see his equal in the world, perhaps Pele.



He also praised Abedi Ayew Pele for his talent, reasoning that only a handful of the current players in the world could match up to Abedi.



In my early years in public service, I got to know Abedi Pele and I thought that his talent was extraordinary. Some of these names don’t come anywhere near Abedi Pele in terms of skills. We sit here and talk about Barcelona, Chelsea etc and it makes me sick.



Pratt says he completely abhors foreign football and does not understand why Ghanaians dedicate much time to promoting football in other countries instead of the local league.



"I’m disgusted by the effort to promote European football at the expense of local football. As a matter of principle, I’m completely disgusted by it."