Only Hearts of Oak will represent Ghana in CAF competitions next season

Soccer News of Friday, 13 August 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Hearts of Oak are the only registered club from Ghana for CAF interclub competitions next season.



The Phobians will play in the CAF Champions League for the first time since 2006 after winning the Ghana Premier League in the just-ended campaign.



However, they will not be accompanied by any Ghanaian club as Medeama and Asante Kotoko have turned down the opportunity to participate in Confederation Cup.



Hearts will know their opponent for the preliminary round after the draw on Friday, August 13 in Cairo.



Hearts of Oak, who secured the domestic double by winning the Ghana Premier League and MTN FA Cup, are hoping to excel in Africa on their return after a six-year break.



The last time they featured in Africa was in 2015 when they came close to reaching the Confederation Cup group stage.



