Only GFA president and his vice knows the unreleased Black Stars squad - Nana Oduro Sarfo

Sports News of Saturday, 19 March 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

An Executive Committee member of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Nana Oduro Sarfo, has revealed that the President of the country's football governing body, Kurt Okraku, and his vice, Mark Addo, are aware of the players invited for the 2022 World Cup playoff games against Nigeria.



With less than a week for the Black Stars to host the Super Eagles at the Baba Yara Stadium in the first leg of the playoff games, the technical team of the Black Stars are yet to announce the squad for the much-anticipated game, a decision that has been backed by the hierarchy of the Ghana FA.



Ghana will host their rivals, Nigeria, on March 25 before the reverse tie at the Abiola National Stadium on March 29 in Abuja.



Despite the agitations, Nana Oduro Sarfo insisted Mr. Okraku and his vice are aware of the players invited to honour the game.



"Apart from the GFA president and his vice no exco member knows the players that have been called," he told Accra-based Starr FM.



Meanwhile, the technical team are expected to arrive in Ghana on Sunday evening whiles the players will arrive on Monday, 21.



The playing body together with the technical team will jet to Kumasi on Tuesday morning where they will hold their first training session on Tuesday evening.



The Black Stars are seeking to make amend after a poor 2021 Africa Cup of Nations [AFCON] campaign in Cameroon and after missing out in the last edition of the Mundial, the four-time African champions are aiming to book a place in the global showpiece ahead of the Super Eagles.