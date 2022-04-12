Only Black Stars coach can determine the fate of Hudson-Odoi, Tariq Lamptey, others - GFA

Sports News of Tuesday, 12 April 2022



Communications Director of the Ghana Football Association, Henry Asante Twum has said that they cannot pursue the nationality switch of Ghanaian players born abroad with the consent of the Black Stars coach.



According to Henry Asante Twum, the FA cannot begin the process of a nationality switch of a Ghanaian player born abroad without the recommendation of the Black Stars coach.



Inaki Williams, Tariq Lamptey, Eddie Nketiah, Callum Hudson Odoi, and others have all been linked to the Black Stars ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar with reports claiming that the GFA have started discussions for the aforementioned to switch from their European countries to represent Ghana.



However, the GFA Spokesperson has stated that they can only begin the national switch discussion with some of the top Ghanaian players born abroad if the next Black Stars coach gives them the go-ahead.



“I don’t know the players we want to pursue. The truth is that let’s leave that to the coach. When Otto Addo got the job, he decided to bring Dennis Odoi and Elisha Owusu. He gave us pressure; we went through the process and we got the two players."



“When C.K took the job, he decided to bring Akwasi Otchere Wriedt and we did everything possible to bring him. Under C.K Akunnor we went to France to visit Alexander Djiku and we did all we could to change his nationality," he said in an interview with Joy FM.



The Black Stars have qualified for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar after eliminating the Super Eagles of Nigeria in the playoffs with the away goal rule.