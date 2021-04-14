Onga in partnership with the African Center for Developing Education support brilliant SHS students

Press Releases of Wednesday, 14 April 2021

Source: Promasidor Ghana

Onga in partnership with ABCDE have embarked on a CSR project to support brilliant but needy students in selected senior high schools in Accra. As part of the project, the brand donated Promasidor food products to 100 students from selected schools which include Accra Girls SHS, Accra Wesley Girls and Achimota SHS.



The donation was followed by an e-base quiz competition for all 100 students with the top 3 winners going home with a total of GHS 5,000. Emmanuel Kwei a form 2 student of Achimota Shs took home the ultimate prize of 2500.



Deborah Akwele also of Achimota School chalked the 2nd position while the 3rd position went to Magdalene Quaye of Accra Wesley Girls, they were presented with a cash prize of 1500 and 1000 cedis respectively.



Commenting about the project at a brief event to present awards top 3 winners, the Head of Event and PR Mr Gideon Kodo expressed his delight about the campaign and further stated the commitment of the Onga brand to continuously invest in such community support initiatives. He also encouraged the students to take their studies serious and aspire to achieve their dreams.



In his remarks, Business Development Consultant for ABCDE, Josaih Spio-Garbrah congratulated the winners for their outstanding performances and also reiterated on the need for each student to attach seriousness to their studies.



Some of the beneficiary students shared their appreciation and gratitude about the project assured reps from Onga and ABCDE commitment to study more.







