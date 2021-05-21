Ondo govnor reply Nigeria Attorney General on why 'decision to ban open grazing go remain'

BBC Pidgin of Friday, 21 May 2021

Source: www.bbc.com

Southern govnors forum for Nigeria don declare say dia decision to ban open grazing "no go change and dem go enforce am seriously" and if AGF Malami no like am, make im come meet dem for court.



Inside statement wey Ondo State govnor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, sign, di govnors sama reply give di Attorney General of di Federation (AGF) and di Minister of Justice, Shehu Malami.



Both of dem bin compare di southern govnors decision to ban open grazing to northern govnors ban on spare part dealers for dia own states.



"E dey very unfortunate say di AGF no fit tell di difference for issues as expected of pesin wey be senior advocate."



"Ordinarily reasonable pipo wey sabi di difference between legitimate business wey no dey cause security challenge and special like for katakata, no suppose ansa dis tok."



Tori of how herdsmen don dey allegedly worry farmers and kill unarmed civilians for many sates for Nigeria don dey go on for a while now.



Di kasala don lead to di loss of lives, farmlands and properties and many pipo don lose dia homes.



Oga Akeredolu add say, dem dey advice oga Malami to go court go challenge weda or not di law wey dey ban open grazing for di different states and di decision of di southern govnors to consider di interest of dia pipo, im tok. Come ass say dem dey very ready to meet am for court.



