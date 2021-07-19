Omy TV's Derrick Ayim awarded Sports Presenter of the Year

Sports News of Monday, 19 July 2021

Source: Omy TV

Host of Omy Television’s morning show, Sports Coffee, Derrick Ayim, has been awarded the Sports Presenter of the year at this year’s Spotlight Awards Africa held on Saturday, 17th July, 2021 at the AMA auditorium, Accra.



Derrick, who beat off competition from other contenders in that category was full of joy and gratitude for the support and honor done him.



“I wish to say a big thank you to the organizers for this award. Also, to everyone who has supported me in this career. My bosses and colleagues at Omy Tv and all who have been a part of this story” he said.



He added that, ” sports is my passion and i will stay committed to providing the best of sports content and the general improvement of Ghana sports. This is just the beginning”



The Spotlight Creative Arts and Business Awards is powered by Golden Stream Events aimed at encouraging the youth to excel in their craft.



It is also aimed at recognizing and awarding excellence, and projection.



The Ghana Tourism Authority in 2020 ranked the scheme amongst top 20 events in Ghana.