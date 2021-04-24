Omumma Mgbidi attack: Imo gunmen invade Govnor Hope Uzodima house set am on fire

BBC Pidgin of Saturday, 24 April 2021

Source: bbc.com

BBC Pidgin don get reports of heavy gunshots for Awo-Omamma, LGA Imo State.



Local sources say dem also hear di gunshots for Omumma inside di eastern Nigerian state.



As at now police don block Mgbidi, Imo state where some destruction also happen.



Di gunmen also attack Imo State Govnor Hope Uzodinma House for Omumma also for Oru East Local Government Area of Imo State.



Video wey we obtain dey show sey some parts of di govnor house burn with some cars and buses.



Omumma Mgbidi attack happun just hours afta Govnor Uzodinma visit Imo State Govnor for Abuja.



Di place wia dis attack happun na three hours away from Owerri.



Govnor Hope Uzodima still dey Abuja wen di attack occur, according to wetin BBC Pidgin find out.



E never dey clear who dey behind di attack but locals dey suspect di attackers to be members of di Eastern Security Network [ESN].



Earlier dis month, di Nigeria Police Force say na members of di proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra [[POB] and Eastern Security Network [ESN] carry out di deadly attack for Owerri prison.



