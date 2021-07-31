Olympics management meet Gladson Awako amidst transfer reports

Sports News of Saturday, 31 July 2021

Source: 3news.com

Great Olympics management on Friday met star midfielder Gladson Awako to discuss his future amidst reports of him wanting a move away from the club.



The meeting which came on at the club’s secretariat was attended by General Manager Oluboi Commodore and other management members Kudjo Fianoo and Saint Osei.



The club proposed a contract extension but Awako, according to reports, asked for few days to think about it.



Sources close to Gladson Awako’s camp suggest that the player wants to leave the club and is ready to listen to offers.

Accra Hearts of Oak are said to be leading the race for his signature.







