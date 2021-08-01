Olympic Games: Samuel Takyi to face America's Ragan Duke in semi-final

Sports News of Sunday, 1 August 2021

Source: ghanasportsonline.com

Ghana’s Samuel Takyi will take on American Ragan Duke in the semi-finals of the Men’s Feather (52-57kg) in the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.



Takyi, 20, outclassed his Colombian opponent David Ceiber Avila 3-2 to secure a quarter-final win on Sunday dawn in Ghana to book his ticket into the medal zone.



The Cincinnati-resident eliminated Irish boxer Kurt Walker in his quarter-final bout after scoring 3-2 against him.



Duke, 23, started his journey in Tokyo with a hard-fought 3-2 victory over French boxer Samuel Kristohurry in the preliminaries before advancing to meet Kazakhstani Serik Temirzhanov on a 5-0 score.



The Cincy Golden Gloves boxer will now come face to face with The Discipline Gym sensation from Accra.



Duke secured a spot for the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo through the IOC Boxing Task Force [BTF] rankings. He decided to turn professional in August 2020 after the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo were postponed until 2021. He won his first four fights as a professional, but in June 2021 he was offered the chance to compete at the Games through the IOC Boxing Task Force [BTF] rankings after a number of qualification tournaments had to be cancelled.