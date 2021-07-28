Olympic Games: Samuel Takyi defeats Ecuadorian boxer to qualify for quarterfinals

Sports News of Wednesday, 28 July 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana’s Samuel Takyi recovered from a slow start to defeat Ecuadorian boxer Jean Carlos Caicedo and make it to the quarter-final of the boxing competition of the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.



The 20-year-old stuttered in the opening minute but recovered quickly to pin his opponent to the ring and win the bout.



Takyi took dominance of the bout and won the first and third rounds which earned him unanimous decision by all five judges.



All the five judges scored the fight 52-57 in favor of the Ghanaian who is now one win away from the medal zone.



He become the second Ghanaian to qualify for the quarterfinal of the boxing event after Sulemanu Tetteh booked a place on Monday.



While Ghana has recorded some success in boxing, same cannot be said for judo where Ghana’s representative in sport was on the losing side.



Sensei Kwadjo Anani has been kicked out of the 90kg judo event at the Olympic Games after he lost to South Korea’s Gwak Dong-Han.



Kwadjo Anani who is African championship silver medalist could not match his opponent who finished the Ghanaian within minutes.



Anani has thus become the first Ghanaian athlete to exit the Olympic Games.



