Olympic Games: Samuel Takyi aims for Gold after historic quarter-final victory

Sports News of Monday, 2 August 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Takyi says winning gold is his ultimate dream



He made history by qualifying for the final of the 2020 Olympic Games



Takyi is the fifth Ghanaian to win a medal at the Olympic Games



Samuel Takyi, the 20-year-old boxer who on Sunday, August 1, 2021 ended Ghana’s 29-year wait for an Olympic medal has switched focus to winning the ultimate.



Takyi in an interview with the Ghana Olympic Committee said he was grateful to God for the historic feat.



He said, he is however not settling for Bronze medal as he has signed a ‘convenant’ with God to win Ghana her first Olympic gold medal.



To that end, he is going to double up his training for his semi-final bout and ensure that he competes in the final and wins gold for Ghana.



“I feel very happy and I thank God for what he has done for me. I’m not in so much jubilation because the competition is not over. I promised God I was going to win a gold medal so I’m going to focus on that and deliver it. I will tell everyone to keep praying for me and ensure that I get to the final. I’m looking for gold and I hope I bring gold to Ghana,” he said.



Samuel Takyi defeated Colombia’s David Ceibar Avila to make the semi-final of the boxing event of the 2020 Olympic Games which guarantees him a medal, his country's first Olympic medal in 29 years.



In a close contest that earned him a 3-2 victory over the Colombian, Takyi etched his name in Ghanaian Olympic history.



His next bout is against American boxer Ragan Duke who made it to this level by beating Irish boxer Kurt Walker in a 3-2 scoreline.



The bout is scheduled for Tuesday, August 11 at 2:30am.



Takyi becomes the fourth Ghanaian boxer after Clement Quartey – 1960- Silver, Eddie Blay – 1964- Bronze and Prince Amartey – 1972 – Bronze to win medals at the Olympic Games.



