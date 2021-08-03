Olympic Games: Joseph Paul Amoah dashes his way into the semi-final of the 200metre race

Sports News of Tuesday, 3 August 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Joe Paul made it to the semis with a time of 20:35seconds



Ghanaians are praying for enter the medal zone and get the country a medal



The semi-final is scheduled for 11:50 today



Joseph Paul Amoah has given Ghana’s hope for a second medal at the ongoing Olympic Games a boost after making it to the semi-final of the men 200metre race.



Joe Paul as he is known in the sports circles finished third in Heat 7 to grab one of the automatic spots in the semi-final.



He finished with a time of 20.35 seconds behind America’s Noah Lyles and eSwatini’s Masenjwo who emerged first and second respectively.



He will be eyeing history as the first Ghanaian sprinter to compete in the final of the Olympic Games when he takes to the track again later today (11:50GMT) for the semi-final race.



Ghana has so far won one medal at Olympic Games which came via boxing’s Samuel Takyi.



The 20-year-old made it to the semi-final on Sunday which guaranteed him Bronze.



He, however, lost the semi-final to America’s Duke Regan.



