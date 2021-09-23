Olympic Games: Ghana Amateur Boxing Fed. still owes hotelier - President reveals

Sports News of Thursday, 23 September 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Ghana Amateur Boxing Federation President, Mr. George Lamptey had revealed that they owe Tagoe’s Kitchen an undisclosed amount of money.



According to him, their debt includes food and hotel bookings ahead of the 2021 Olympic Games.



He said he feels disturbed as a president that his federation owes someone.



Although he failed to state the exact amount involved, he told Rainbow Sports that they have managed to pay Gh¢17,000.



"We will pay him, it is in the process. 17,000 Ghana cedis has been given to him and the remaining has been budgeted for,” Mr. Lamptey stated.



He added that no company gave them money during Samuel Takyi’s recent tour after returning from the Olympics with Ghana's sole medal.



He said: ”we visited Twilleum Industry, Ashfoam, Ghana Gas, GNPC and nothing like money was generated they only sponsored the Fix of Fury,” Mr. Lamptey added.