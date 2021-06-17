Oloboi Commodore feels ashamed over comment on referees helping Hearts of Oak

Sports News of Thursday, 17 June 2021

Source: footballghana.com

The General Manager for Great Olympics, Oloboi Commodore, has rendered an apology to the football fraternity after breaching the Ghana Football Association’s regulation 2019, Article 36(d)(4) and Article 38(8)(C).



The outspoken football administrator made a statement on Happy 98.9FM ahead of the Accra derby against Hearts of Oak which was deemed to bring the game into disrepute.



“If not for dubious officiating they (referring to Accra Hearts of Oak SC) wouldn’t be where they are now,” he said on Happy 98.9FM.



The Ghana Football Association Disciplinary Committee charged him for the comments made ahead of the game against Hearts of Oak.



According to Commodore, the comments were just to hype the match against Hearts of Oak.



“In my reply to the charge I apologized to the FA on the statement and it wasn’t against the referees but just to hype the game”, he told Odiasempa Kwame Oware on Wamputu Sports on Happy 98.9FM.



“I am ashamed for making that statement and I have no intention to denigrate the referees. I accept the charge and apologize once more”.



“My target to sell all our tickets was achieved. I was just teasing Hearts of Oak. Maybe the way I said it didn’t go well”, he added.



Oluboi has been fined GH¢2000, handed a match suspension, and has been asked to apologize to the referees association on the same medium he made those comments