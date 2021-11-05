Oliver Arthur pleads with Ghana FA not to rush AS Roma teen Felix Afena Gyan

Sports News of Friday, 5 November 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Agent Oliver Arthur has hinted AS Roma whiz kid Felix Afena-Gyan might turn down a maiden invitation to play for the Black Stars in this month’s 2022 FIFA world Cup qualifiers.



On Thursday, 4 November 2021, Ghana coach Milovan named the former EurAfrica FC player in his 28-man squad to face Ethiopia and South Africa.



The 18-year-old has been the pin up star in the Italian Serie A the past two weeks after marking his senior professional debut in a come-from-behind win at Cagliari. He was a second half substitute and played for 33 minutes.



Last week, he was introduced after the break in the 2-1 defeat to AC Milan at the Stadio Olimpico and the teenagers proved his mettle.



Afena scythed into tackles, run at experienced players and even fired on shot at goal which was picked up by the Milan goalkeeper.



Though excited, Arthur believes his client might not be ready for international football.



He posted on his Twitter page: “Congratulations @ohenegyanfelix9 @ edmundAddo, two outstanding young men from the @ArthurLegacy family who have earned call ups by @ghanafaofficial for World Cup qualifiers.



“Player development is a partnership that cannot be rushed. Let’s stay focused on the long term win.”



