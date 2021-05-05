Olisa Odukwe: Police find body of missing British-Nigeria student after search

BBC Pidgin of Wednesday, 5 May 2021

Source: bbc.com

UK Police search for missing university student don find di deadibodi of di man inside harbour water.



Bristol University student Olisa Odukwe 20, comot from im house for Bristol for obodo oyibo on Saturday morning.



Local Police tok say divers bin recover di body from Bristol Harbour and dem no dey suspect say di death na crime.



Authorities don inform Odukwe family.



Di search for di second year Mechanical Engineering student begin on early on Sunday after one woman Daisy Barrows wey say she be Odukwe girlfriend raise alarm.



Ms Barrows inside Instagram post over di weekend: "My boyfriend Olisa Odukwe don miss".



Di most recent social media post by Ms Barrows na black foto, wit di words "rest in peace my love".



Tributes don dey enter for di British-Nigerian wey also be football player.



University of Bristol Association Men's Football Club (UBAFC), say: "We dey grieve di loss of our dear friend Olisa.



"Olisa na pesin wey everybodi love; na kind, gentle and funny character wey bring smile to di face of anybodi e dey wit".





View this post on Instagram A post shared by @daisybarrows





Tok-tok pesin for di university say support dey for "all students and staff wey di mata don affect"."We know say dis news go spoil di belle of many students," di University tok.