Olele never invited Black Stars goalkeepers for AFCON 2021 - Charles Taylor

Former Ghana international, Charles Taylor has insisted that Richard Kingson a.k.a Olele did not invite the Black Stars goalkeepers for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.



Kingson was hailed by many when English 3rd-tier goalkeeper, Jojo Wollacott had a good performance in the World Cup qualifiers.



Speaking in an interview on Angel TV, Taylor disclosed that Olele had no hand in the invitation of the goalkeepers to the national team. He explained that the ex-Blackpool would have invited better keepers if he was given the opportunity.



He said, “whoever says Olele was the one who invited these goalkeepers to the national team, tell him I said it’s a lie. It wasn’t Olele who called them, why do you think he is blind.”



“You also want to tell me it's Milo who called these players, just because he said he invited them doesn’t mean he was the one. He was only doing the bidding of the GFA,” Taylor said with regards to the FA influencing player call-ups.



Four goalkeepers were invited for Ghana’s campaign at the AFCON.



Jojo Wollacott who was handed his maiden AFCON tournament showcased an abysmal performance which saw him concede 5 goals in three games.



Before the start of the tournament, two other Ghana goalkeepers Manaf Nurudeen and Lawrence Ati-Zigi conceded 3-1 in the Black Stars defeat to Algeria in a friendly match.



Hearts of Oak goalkeeper, Richard Attah was never allowed to keep for the Black Stars despite earning a call-up.



