Olele backs Ghana to overcome Nigeria in style to seal 2022 FIFA WC qualification

Sports News of Saturday, 26 February 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Trainer of Black Stars goalkeepers, Richard Kingson has expressed optimism in the chances of Ghana defeating Nigeria to book a place at the 2022 FIFA World Cup tournament.



Nicknamed Olele, the former Black Stars goalkeeper in an interview with Hot FM has said that he believes Ghana has the team to bet Nigeria both home and away.



“Our last performance is what has given me the confidence that if we are able to improve, we will beat Nigeria home and away.



“The way we played 10 against 11, if we are able to build on that, we will beat Nigeria home and away; write it down because I don’t see any threat in Nigeria’s team,” Richard Kingson said.



Ghana faces Nigeria next month in the final round of the African qualifiers for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.



The first leg of the meeting is slated to be played in Cape Coast on March 25. Subsequently, Ghana will travel to Abuja for the reverse fixture.