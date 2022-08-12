Okwaraji: Remembering the Nigerian soccer hero who died on the pitch

Sports News of Friday, 12 August 2022

Exactly 33 years ago, Nigerians were hit with the tragic story of the passing of Samuel Okwaraji.



The Law graduate-turned-footballer slumped and died on the pitch during a World Cup qualifier match between the Super Eagles and Angola at the National Stadium in Lagos.



Five other fans lost their lives on that tragic day due to the stampede caused by an overcrowded 40,000 spectators who thronged the stadium to cheer the Super Eagles to victory.



Sadly, the 1-0 victory was marred by the chaotic scenes that ensued after the game.



According to an eyewitness account, Okwaraji slumped just 10 minutes to the end of the game and was pronounced dead upon arrival at the hospital.



Doctors say he suffered congestive heart failure resulting from heart enlargement and high blood pressure.



Some of the ex-legends who shared the pitch with the late Okwaraji have eulogised the fallen hero in an exclusive interview with the PUNCH Sports Extra.





Check out some of their tribute below.



Henry Nwosu - Teammate of Okwaraji and 1980 African Cup of Nations Winner



“He was that player who was ready to die for his country and he died for his country. He was such a player who hated to be cheated but unfortunately, death cheated him in such a painful manner. It is painful that he’s been gone for so long.”



Samson Siasia - Ex-Super Eagles Coach and Teammate of Okwaraji



“He was a good friend and teammate. I just noticed he was getting choked up like he could not breathe well and then he fell. I was so scared just like the other players on the pitch were.”



Etim Esin - Teammate of Okwaraji



“Okwaraji was my good friend back then, he was my roommate. It’s really sad and till date, I still remember him just like yesterday. It is always difficult to forget an individual who was so good even in death. I believe if he were alive we would have made it to the 1990 World Cup.”



Ademola Adeshina - Teammate of Okwaraji



“Okwaraji was a good player. I could recall that he was my roommate. We left Belgium together for the Eagles game against Angola. He was jovial and very lovely.



Samuel Okwaraji died at the age of 25. He was playing with Belgian side K. Berchem Sport at the time of his death.





