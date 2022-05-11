Okwakwei Central MP visits Kenpong Football Academy, commends Kenpong for investing in football

Sports News of Wednesday, 11 May 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Member of Parliament of Okwakwei Central, Patrick Yaw Boamah on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 visited the base of Kenpong Football Academy to interact with the coaching staff and players.



Patrick Yaw Boamah who was on his way to Cape Coast took time off to spend time with the young players and motivate them.



The board chairman of the Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) also inspected ongoing projects at the place and indicated his impression with the progress of work and facilities being constructed by Kenpong.



Speaking to the young players after a comprehensive tour of the place, Patrick Boamah encouraged them to stay focused and keep their eyes on the prize which is to rise and become household names in Ghana’s football history.



Patrick Boamah spoke glowingly of the owner of Kenpong Footballers, Kennedy Agyapong (Kenpong) who he observed has stuffed the place with first class training equipment and facilities.



He was impressed with investment by Kenpong and expressed his utmost belief in the academy to become the best in the country in the near future.



The lawmaker noted that aside the training equipment, the calibre of coaches recruited by Kenpong, fill with absolute confidence and conviction that the players undergoing grooming are destined for greatness.



He believes that football academies in the country can glean lessons from the practise at Kenpong Football Academy and integrate it into their set-up to ensure that football talents receive the best of training at the amateur level.



The fast-growing football institution which is owned by the venerable Kenpong has former Black Stars coach Kwasi Appiah and former GFA Technical Director Oti Akenteng on its books as coaches.







