Ogum resigned over fears of defending league title and going to Africa - Songo

Sports News of Friday, 22 July 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Patrick Osei Agyemang, alias Countryman Songo, a member of Asante Kotoko's management team, has urged the club to move on following the resignation of Prosper Narteh Ogum as head coach.



The controversial journalist slammed Ogum on his popular TV show Fire for Fire Thursday, claiming that the coach resigned because he is afraid to defend the Ghana Premier League title and lead the club to Africa next season.



"The Management has accepted his resignation and we won't go back to him. We won't allow Ogum to intimidate the Board and Management for him to be allowed to do what he wants to do in the club."



"You can't disrespect the Board and Management at a meeting and we will come and beg you to come back. He was just afraid to go to Africa and defend the league title that he won," Countryman Songo said.



Ogum, who won the Ghana Premier League with Kotoko last season, tendered his resignation on Wednesday afternoon after a meeting with the technical committee of the Board and Management.



Details are sketchy but sources say the gaffer is unhappy with the club's transfer activity ahead of next season and more crucially their involvement in the CAF Champions League.



The club have lost three key players- Mudasiru Salifu, Fabio Gama and Kwame Baah have all left the record Ghanaian champions.