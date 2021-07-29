Ofori Antwi apologises to Hearts of Oak on behalf of his father

Sports News of Thursday, 29 July 2021

Medeama goalkeeper Eric Ofori Antwi has asked for forgiveness from Hearts of Oak and their fans over comments made by his father some years ago.



Prior to Antwi’s move to Asante Kotoko in 2015, his father Frank Ofori discredited Hearts of Oak, saying his son would never play for them.



But after six years, Ofori is desperate to join Hearts of Oak and wants the club and fans to let go of the past.



“I condemn my father’s statement concerning Hearts… I was in Turkey by then with the U-20 team so I wasn’t able to respond”



“I’m a professional player and I don’t condemn any team. So I want to apologise for my father’s comment” Eric Ofori Antwi told Alfred Takyi on Onua TV sports.



Ofori, nicknamed Alawa is hopping he can help Medeama finish the season-high with MTN FA Cup triumph as they play Hearts of Oak in the semi-finals on Sunday in Cape Coast.