Officiating wasn’t fair – Nigeria coach Augustine Eguavoen reacts to Tunisia defeat

Sports News of Tuesday, 25 January 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Nigeria national team head coach, Augustine Eguavoen has expressed disappointment in the officiating of the game against Tunisia on Sunday evening.



The Super Eagles lost by a goal to nil to the Cartage Eagles yesterday in a Round 16 clash of the ongoing 2021 TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.



On the matchday, winger Alex Iwobi received a red card in the second half shortly after he was introduced.



Sharing his thoughts after the defeat that saw Nigeria bowing out of the tournament, Augustine Eguavoen who was not happy with the red card said officiating was not the best.



“We tried to come back after the Tunisia goal, and we chased the game. But then we got a red card.



“It was clear that the officiating wasn't fair," the Nigeria Super Eagles coach said.



He has however disclosed that he has charged players to move on and concentrate on the qualifiers to the 2022 FIFA World Cup.



“I have told the players to pick up and ensure they qualify Nigeria for the World Cup,” he shared.



Nigeria has been drawn to face Ghana in the playoff of the African qualifier to the world cup.



The doubleheader encounter against the Black Stars will be played later this year in March.











