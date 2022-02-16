Officiating Hearts-Kotoko game should be easy for every referee - Rtd referee Mike Amedior

Sports News of Wednesday, 16 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Gameli Senorgbe appointed to officiate Hearts of Oak-Kotoko clash



Hearts of Oak to host Asante Kotoko on Sunday



Hearts-Kotoko game set at 3 PM





Retired referee, Mike Amedior, has argued that the easiest match for a referee to officiate in the Ghana Premier League is the biggest game on the calendar, Hearts of Oak versus Asante Kotoko.



He asserted that a referee should not score average for officiating a match between the two glamorous clubs in Ghana.



In an audio aired on Kumasi based Angel FM, the GFA match commissioner said with all attention turning to a game of that magnitude, it should motivate a referee to have the best of performance.



“We expert every referee who officiates Hearts-Kotoko matches to score above average marks. It should be a very good marks, that’s not difficult at all. Then as a referee you should realise that all the stakeholders are there so that gives you the comfort to think otherwise? That’s the question I ask myself.



"If you are officiating Hearts and Kotoko match, everybody is there. All those who matter are there, people who train you to become a referee are there and your promotion depends on such matches. So what will prick your intelligence and say I’m going to do something otherwise?” he said.



The Ghana Football Association has tasked Rustum Gameli Senorgbe to officiate the top liner.



He will be assisted by Patrick Papala and Gilbert Adom Mensah as assistant line one and two respectively while Bashiru Dauda will be the fourth official for the outstanding match week 7 fixture on February 20 at the Accra Sports Stadium.



The highly anticipated fixture match is set at 3 PM kickoff time.