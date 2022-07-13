Official: Thomas Partey named in Arsenal squad for pre-season in US

Sports News of Wednesday, 13 July 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian midfielder, Thomas Partey, has been officially included in Arsenal’s squad for pre-season training in the United States.



The Black Stars' deputy captain has been named among the squad released by the club on their website.



Partey, who missed Arsenal's friendly against Nurnberg, is set to make his return in the Gunners' three games against Everton, Orlando City, and Chelsea in the US.



Arsenal will take on Frank Lampard’s Everton in Baltimore, Maryland, on Sunday, followed by games against Orlando City four days later and Chelsea a week later on Saturday, both of which are in Orlando, Florida.



Partey has not featured competitively for Arsenal since sustaining an injury in their 3-0 defeat to Crystal Palace in April.



Below is Arsenal squad for the 2022 USA tour



Goalkeepers: Aaron Ramsdale, Bernd Leno, Matt Turner, Arthur Okonkwo, Alex Runarsson



Defenders: Kieran Tierney, Nuno Tavares, Gabriel, Pablo Mari, Ben White, Rob Holding, William Saliba, Hector Bellerin, Cedric Soares, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Reuell Walters



Midfielders: Mohamed Elneny, Lucas Torreira, Thomas Partey, Emile Smith Rowe, Albert Sambi Lokonga, Granit Xhaka, Martin Odegaard, Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Fabio Vieira, Reiss Nelson



Forwards: Gabriel Martinelli, Eddie Nketiah, Gabriel Jesus, Nicolas Pepe, Bukayo Saka, Folarin Balogun, Marquinhos



EE/BOG