Official: Swedish side Helsingborgs IF unveil Joseph Amoako from Asante Kotoko

Sports News of Saturday, 12 February 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Swedish giants, Helsingborgs IF have confirmed the signing of Asante Kotoko's youngster, Joseph Amoako.



The 19-year-old joins the side on loan with an option to buy at the end of the loan deal.



"It’s an honour to be here. I am happy and grateful to be a part of this family," Amoako told the official club website after completing his move.



"Benjamin Acquah has told me that it is a family club, that everyone around the club is friendly, and that everyone will take care of me as they did with him. I am a fast outfielder who likes to challenge and is good with both feet. Olympia is a great arena and I look forward to playing matches here, says the outer forward.



Joseph Amoako joined Asante Kotoko at the beginning of the 2021/2022 season.



He featured twice for the Porcupine Warriors in the ongoing 2021/22 Ghana Premier League.



