Official: Sulley Muntari leaves Hearts of Oak

Sports News of Wednesday, 24 August 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former Black Stars midfielder, Sulley Muntari has officially ended ties with Heart of Oak after turning down the club's renewal proposal.



The club's spokesperson, Opare Addo, confirmed that talks to renew Sulley's short-term contract fell through, with the club failing to reach an agreement before the transfer window closed on Monday, August 22, 2022.



In an interview with Onua TV, Opare stated that the club's doors are still open to the former AC Milan and Inter Milan player and that they will be ready to begin another talk if Sulley decides to play for Hearts.



“Muntari has a decision to make but the most important thing for us is that he came in and play for us for a particular period in which we had an agreement.”



“If he will continue with us, there will be another agreement to continue because these are footballing issues but if he has a different decision you cannot force somebody to do something for you if the person has a different decision,” he added.



He confirmed that, at the moment, Sulley Muntari is not Hearts of Oak player.



“For now, the club is still in talks with Muntari but unfortunately the transfer window has closed, so if there is anything that can be done, we will look at it but unfortunately the transfer window has closed.”



Sulley Muntari signed a contract with Hearts of Oak in February 2022, lasting until the end of the 2021/2022 season.



During that time, he won two trophies with the club: the President's Cup and the FA Cup.



EE/KPE