Official: Salis Abdul Samed joins RC Lens from Clermont Foot

Ghana midfielder, Salis Abdul Samed, has completed his move to French Ligue 1 side RC Lens.
The 22-year-old has completed a €5 million transfer from Clearmont Foot to Lens after passing his medical test on Friday, June 24, 2022.
The Yellow and Reds announced the signing via a video posted on their Twitter handle, detailing the journey of Salis Samed from Accra to France.
The video showed some statistics about Samed from the 2021/2022 French Ligue 1 season.
Following Samed's departure, Clermont Foot will be left with two Ghanaian players, Alidu Seidu and Grejohn Kyei.
Samed has spent three years at Clermont since joining the French top-flight side from JMG Academy.
He initially joined on loan in 2019 before signing a permanent deal in 2021.
The midfielder played 31 matches in the just-ended season, scoring 1 goal.
Salis Abdul Samed earned his maiden Black Stars call-up under former coach Milovan Rajevac ahead of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.
However, he could not honour his invitation due to injury.
Watch Salis unveiling video below
Tome 3 : ???????????????????? ???????? ???????????????????????????????? ????— Racing Club de Lens (@RCLens) June 24, 2022
@abdulsamedsali pic.twitter.com/GA4sHWgpWK