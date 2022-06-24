You are here: HomeSports2022 06 24Article 1568774

Sports News of Friday, 24 June 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Official: Salis Abdul Samed joins RC Lens from Clermont Foot

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Salis Abdul Samed unveiled at new club, Lens Salis Abdul Samed unveiled at new club, Lens

Samed Salis pulls out of Black Stars squad due to injury

Samed Salis departs Clermont Foot after 3 years

Samed Salis set for Lens medicals

Ghana midfielder, Salis Abdul Samed, has completed his move to French Ligue 1 side RC Lens.

The 22-year-old has completed a €5 million transfer from Clearmont Foot to Lens after passing his medical test on Friday, June 24, 2022.

The Yellow and Reds announced the signing via a video posted on their Twitter handle, detailing the journey of Salis Samed from Accra to France.

The video showed some statistics about Samed from the 2021/2022 French Ligue 1 season.

Following Samed's departure, Clermont Foot will be left with two Ghanaian players, Alidu Seidu and Grejohn Kyei.

Samed has spent three years at Clermont since joining the French top-flight side from JMG Academy.

He initially joined on loan in 2019 before signing a permanent deal in 2021.

The midfielder played 31 matches in the just-ended season, scoring 1 goal.

Salis Abdul Samed earned his maiden Black Stars call-up under former coach Milovan Rajevac ahead of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.

However, he could not honour his invitation due to injury.

Watch Salis unveiling video below




EE/BOG