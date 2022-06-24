Official: Salis Abdul Samed joins RC Lens from Clermont Foot

Sports News of Friday, 24 June 2022

Ghana midfielder, Salis Abdul Samed, has completed his move to French Ligue 1 side RC Lens.



The 22-year-old has completed a €5 million transfer from Clearmont Foot to Lens after passing his medical test on Friday, June 24, 2022.



The Yellow and Reds announced the signing via a video posted on their Twitter handle, detailing the journey of Salis Samed from Accra to France.



The video showed some statistics about Samed from the 2021/2022 French Ligue 1 season.



Following Samed's departure, Clermont Foot will be left with two Ghanaian players, Alidu Seidu and Grejohn Kyei.



Samed has spent three years at Clermont since joining the French top-flight side from JMG Academy.



He initially joined on loan in 2019 before signing a permanent deal in 2021.



The midfielder played 31 matches in the just-ended season, scoring 1 goal.



Salis Abdul Samed earned his maiden Black Stars call-up under former coach Milovan Rajevac ahead of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.



However, he could not honour his invitation due to injury.



Watch Salis unveiling video below





