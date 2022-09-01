Official: Mario Balotelli joins FC Sion

Sports News of Thursday, 1 September 2022

Former Inter Milan striker, Mario Balotelli has completed his move to Swiss side FC Sion.



The former Manchester City forward has now joined the eleventh club in his career after completing the £2.3million deal. He has signed a two-year contract with the Red and Whites.



The Italian of Ghanaian descent last played for Adana Demirspor where scored 19 goals, his second-highest in a season since he netted 24 at OGC Nice in the 20217/2018 season.



His move comes a few days after nearly exchanging blows with Demirspor head coach Vicenzo Montella.



Mario Balotelli was caught up in a war of words and nearly fought with his coach after Adana Demirspor's clash with Umraniye.



The 32-year-old came on as a substitute for Artem Dzyuba after halftime in the Turkish Super Lig.



Despite Adana Demirspor's 1-0 win, Balotelli’s performance did not match the expectation of his manager Vincenzo Montella.



When Vincenzo Montella confronted the striker, he got furious and exchanged words with the coach on the pitch.



Montella continued fuming into the tunnel even after they were separated on the pitch.





