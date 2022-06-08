Official: Jordan Ayew signs contract extension with Crystal Palace

Sports News of Wednesday, 8 June 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Otto Addo name Ghana squad for 2023 AFCON qualifiers



Black Stars arrive in Osaka for the 2022 Kirin Cup



Ghana to face Japan, Chile and Tunisia in a four-nations tournament



Black Stars striker, Jordan Ayew has signed a new contract with the English Premier League side, Crystal Palace which will see him stay at Selhurst Park until the summer of 2023.



Jordan Ayew signed the one-year contract extension alongside three of his teammates namely, Nathaniel Clyne, James McArthur, and James Tomkins.



The quartet who were described to be core members of the current squad have made a combined appearance of 677 since joining the club.



Jordan Ayew is currently in the camp of the Black Stars preparing for the four-nations tournament against Japan, Chile, and Tunisia.



Below is the statement from Crystal Palace:



Crystal Palace Football Club are delighted to confirm the contracts of Jordan Ayew, Nathaniel Clyne, James McArthur and James Tomkins have been extended until summer 2023.



The quartet have made a combined 677 Palace appearances between them (Ayew 133, Clyne 171, McArthur 249 and Tomkins 124) and continue to be core members of the current squad.



Commenting on these extensions, Chairman Steve Parish said: "It remains of pivotal importance to get the right balance of youth and experience in any Premier League squad, and I’m delighted that we’ve been able to ensure that these long-standing and experienced players in Jordan, Nathaniel, James, and James remain with us for the upcoming campaign.



"Each of them played an enormous role in the progress we’ve all enjoyed in the last year, and we very much expect similar contributions for the season ahead.”



The club is also in ongoing discussions with Cheikhou Kouyaté, with his contract due to expire at the end of this month.