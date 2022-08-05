You are here: HomeSports2022 08 05Article 1597151

Official: Imoro Ibrahim completes move to Al Hilal

Sudan Premier League champions, Al Hilal Omdurman, have completed the signing of Asante Kotoko SC left-back Imoro Ibrahim.

Details of the transfer have not been made official, however, reports claim Hilal will pay US$150,000, as a transfer fee.

Hilal won the Sudan Premier League with 77 points. The Sudanese giant will feature in the 2022/2023 CAF Champions League.

Imoro was one of the outstanding players for the Reds this season, playing a pivotal role in the club's quest to win the 2021/2022 Ghana Premier League title.

The former Karela United defender tops the best playmakers list in the league with 9 assists. He has also scored two goals, taking his goal involvement to 11, the most by a defender in the GPL.

Added to his exceptional attributes as a modern-day full-back is his brilliant set of pieces ability. Most of his assists have come from set-pieces with his goals being from direct freekicks.



