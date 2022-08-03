Official: Hearts of Oak announce signing of Cameroon striker Junior Kaaba

Sports News of Wednesday, 3 August 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Cameroonian striker Junior Kaaba has officially joined MTN FA Cup champions Accra Hearts of Oak after agreeing to a two-year contract.



Kaaba joins the 21-time Ghana Premier League club from Cameroonian club Fauvre Azur Elite FC for an undisclosed amount.



Kaaba arrived in Ghana a few days ago and successfully underwent his medicals to complete his transfer deal.



The 23-year-old ended the 2021-22 season, bagging 11 goals and providing five assists for his club Fauvre Azur in the Cameroon Elite League.



Kaaba was also a target for Sudanese giants Al Hilal Omdurman who were equally interested in the player, but the Ghanaian giants have won the race to land him.



Hearts of Oak took to social media to announce the signing of their new player and wrote, “Junior Kaaba finally joins the Phobia family. He puts pen to paper after a successful medical. He signed a 2-year agreement with Accra Hearts of Oak and we are glad he will join the rest of the team as we prepare for the CAF competition and the GPL.”



Kaaba was part of Cameroon’s team preparing for the CHAN 2023 Qualifiers before joining Hearts of Oak.





???????????? | NEW PHOBIAN



Junior Kaaba finally joins the Phobia family. He puts pen to paper after a successful medical. He signed a 2-year agreement with Accra Hearts of Oak and we are glad he will join the rest of the team as we prepare for the CAF competition and the GPL. pic.twitter.com/OHuzk2vKGT — Phobians - #MTNFACupChampions???????? (@HeartsOfOakGH) August 3, 2022

JNA/KPE