Official: Godson Kyeremeh extends contract with Caen until 2025

Sports News of Sunday, 11 September 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Godson Kyeremeh has extended his stay with French side Caen until 2025. The club gave him a new contract as a reward for his outstanding performance in Ligue 2.



Already the scorer of two goals since the start of the season, the striker is benefiting from a successful loan spell with FC Annecy.



He was awarded National 1's top player last season with 8 goals and 10 assists. Kyeremeh has also scored 10 goals and provided three assists in half a season with Michel's U19 Nationals.



Godson Kyeremeh is now in his eighth season with Caen after signing in 2015. With 7 appearances in Ligue 2 BKT this season, he is one of the few players on the team to have played in every match.



Sports Director Yohan Eudeline spoke about Kyeremeh's new contract "We are really happy with Godson's journey over the past two seasons, he is the perfect example of a successful loan. He is in the rotation of our attackers this season, he will continue to gain experience in Ligue 2.”