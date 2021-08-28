Official: Club Brugge sign Kamal Sowah from Leicester City

Sports News of Saturday, 28 August 2021

Source: goal.com

Premier League side Leicester City have announced the transfer of Ghanaian winger Kamal Sowah to Belgian outfit Club Brugge.



The 21-year-old joins the Blue-Black on a four-year contract, marking a return to First Division A.



He joined Leicester in 2018 and has spent the last three-and-a-half years on loan with Belgian fold OH Leuven.



Leicester City Football Club can confirm that midfielder Kamal Sowah has joined Belgian side Club Brugge for an undisclosed fee, subject to international clearance,” Leicester have announced on their official website.



“During his time at King Power at Den Dreef Stadium, he made 72 appearances in all competitions, scoring 13 goals, and helped OHL seal promotion to the highest tier of Belgian football – the Jupiler Pro League - in 2019-20.



“He leaves with the best wishes of everyone at Leicester City Football Club.”



In the run to securing a spot in First Division A, the attacker made 27 league appearances, starting in 21 of the matches and scoring three goals as Leuven won the First Division B.



Last term in the top tier, the winger garnered 34 league appearances for the club, starting in all of the matches and finding the back of the net on eight occasions.



His fine form saw him re-join Leicester for training ahead of the new season, where he made his first-team debut for the club in a friendly with Burton Albion.



“I'm feeling great, especially coming back to Leicester. It's been a long time for me coming back here for me to get minutes with the first team,” the winger said after his debut.



“I think the quality, it's really high. Everyone is fighting for this opportunity to get into the team. Everyone wants to [impress] the manager, so you have to be able to show what you have.



"I've been working so hard to be able to show everyone because it's been a long time I've been in Leicester. So, everyone is watching to know where I've been and what I've got so I'm trying my best on the training ground.”



Sowah has received a Ghana call-up but is yet to join the Ghana national team.



