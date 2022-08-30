Official: Callum Hudson-Odoi completes loan move to Bayer Leverkusen

Sports News of Tuesday, 30 August 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

English-born Ghanaian winger, Callum Hudson-Odoi has completed his loan move to German Bundesliga club, Bayer Leverkusen ahead of the 2022/2023.



Callum Hudson-Odoi joins the German club after failing to command a regular spot in Thomas Tuchel's team, sitting out all of Chelsea's four games in the new season.



According to the statement released by Chelsea and sighted by GhanaWeb, they reserve the right to recall the player in the January transfer window.



"Callum Hudson-Odoi will spend the rest of the 2022/23 season on loan in Germany with Bayer Leverkusen"



"The Cobham graduate moves to the Bundesliga for the rest of the campaign, having been an unused substitute in our last three Premier League fixtures. The Blues have the option to recall Callum in January," part of Chelsea's statement read.



Since making his debut in the 2017/2018 season, Callum Hudson-Odoi has made 126 appearances for Chelsea, scoring 16 goals.





Callum Hudson-Odoi will spend the rest of the 2022/23 season on loan in Germany with Bayer Leverkusen. ⤵️ — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) August 30, 2022

JE/KPE