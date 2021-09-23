Official: Asante Kotoko signs striker Samuel Boateng

Sports News of Thursday, 23 September 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• Striker Samuel Boateng becomes the latest addition to the Porcupine family



• He joins Asante Kotoko from lower-tier side Future Stars FC



• Samuel Boateng has signed a three-year contract with Asante Kotoko



Record holders of the Ghana Premier League, Asante Kotoko, have announced their fourth signing of the season.



The Porcupine Warriors have added striker Samuel Boateng to their ranks ahead of the 2021/2022 Ghana Football season.



Samuel Boateng joins the Porcupine Warriors on a three-year deal after scoring 18 goals in the 2020/2021 Ghana football season for Future Stars.



Samuel Boateng, who is popularly known in the lower division as the “finisher”, scored 18 goals in 15 league games in the Division Two League.



"18 Goals in 15 Div2 ???????????????????? ???????????????? ????????????????????????…FireFire. Memo...Ladies and gentlemen, we are delighted to confirm the signing of sensational young forward, Samuel Boateng, on a three-year deal from Future Stars. Akwaaba, #TheFinisherHandshake," the club Twitter.



Asante Kotoko have signed four players namely, Richmond Lamptey, Maxwell Agyemang, Clinton Opoku, and now Samuel Boateng.



