Official: Asante Kotoko's Mudasiru Salifu joins FC Sheriff

Sports News of Monday, 18 July 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Mudasiru joins FC Sheriff



Asante Kotoko win Ghana Premier League



FC Sheriff add another Ghanaian to their team



Moldovan club, Sheriff Tiraspol FC have completed the signing of midfielder Mudasiru Salifu from Ghanaian giants Asante Kotoko.



Mudasiru Salifu joined the Moldovan champions after passing his mandatory medical exams following a successful trial with The Yellow-Blacks outfit.



Sherriff confirmed the signing of Mudasiru Salifu on their Facebook page on Monday, July 18, 2022, but didn't state the transfer fee and the number of years the players signed.



"Welcome Salifu. Ghana’s 2022 champion midfielder Mudasiru Salifu has successfully passed a medical check-up and signed a personal contract with Sheriff FC, thus becoming a full member of our friendly club.



"FC Sheriff staff is pleased to welcome Mudasira Salifu and wishes him success in our club's yellow and black shirt," FC Sheriff wrote on their page."



Mudasiru was born on April 1, 1997, in Kumasi. He spent his entire professional career in his homeland. For the last three years, he played for Asante Kotoko FC, with whom he won gold medals in the Ghana Championship last season.



Mudasiru was part of Asante Kotoko's 2021/2022 Ghana Premier League winning team. He leaves the Porcupines after a three-year stay in the Ghana Premier League.







/KPE