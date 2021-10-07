Official: Asante Kotoko appoints Ismail Ganiyu and Razak Abalora as captain and vice captain respectively

Sports News of Thursday, 7 October 2021

Asante Kotoko SC have officially appointed their captains for the upcoming 2021/2022 Ghana football season.



Defender Abdul Ganiu Ismail has been appointed as the substantive captain of the Porcupine Warriors in the absence of captain Felix Annan and Deputy Captain Emmanuel Gyamfi.



Goalkeeper Razak Abalora and midfielder Mudasiru Salifu have been chosen as the first and second deputies respectively.



The record holders of the Ghana Premier League took to their Twitter page to announce their leadership for the upcoming football season.



"Another platform to enjoy the teaming support of the Red Army and most importantly putting on the famous Redshirt. I also take this opportunity to wholeheartedly accept the new responsibility placed on me as a leader," Ganiyu reacted after his new role in the club.



