Official: Asante Kotoko announces second signing Maxwell Agyemang

Sports News of Wednesday, 15 September 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana Premier League giants, Asante Kotoko, has officially announced centre back Maxwell Agyemang as their second signing in the ongoing Ghana transfer window.



The centre back joins the record holders of the Ghana Premier League ahead of the 2021/2022 Ghana Premier League on a three-year deal from Division One League side, Wamanafo Mighty Royals.



He becomes the second signing of the Porcupines Warriors after the club announced the signing of midfielder Richmond Lamptey from Inter Allies FC some days ago.



Maxwell Agyemang played 30 games in the just ended Division One League for Wamanafo Mighty Royals, scored three goals and topped it up with three assists.



He also won three man of the match awards.



"????????'???? ????????????????. ???????????????????????????? ???????????????????????????????? is our newest ????????????????????????????!!Crossed swords. The centre back joins us from Wamanafo Mighty Royals on a 3-year deal!!” the club announced on their Twitter page.



