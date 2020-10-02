Press Releases of Friday, 2 October 2020

'Odo Fever' grand finale on Saturday October 3

Which of the five bachelorettes will the bachelor choose?

Which Bachelorette Will The Bachelor Choose?



The question on the minds of Ghanaians and followers of the popular dating reality show on Onua TV, Odo Fever, remains which of the five bachelorettes will the bachelor choose? Will it be Laura, Abiyah, Shattia, Bonnie or Kondon?



Saturday October 3rd, 2020 promises to be an electrifying night when the five remaining bachelorettes attempt to outshine each other to grab the attention of the luck bachelor, Kontomire, and eventually be chosen as his partner.



Odo Fever is a thirteen week dating reality show which gives opportunity for singles to find love. The season started with two bachelors and twelve single ladies looking to find partners.



After weekly tasks followed by evictions, one bachelor gets the opportunity to select the lady of his choice at the grand finale.



Don’t miss the grand finale of Odo Fever happening this Saturday 3rd October 2020 at 8pm on Onua TV. The finale will be hosted by veteran Ghanaian actor, Micky Osei Berko, popularly known as Dada Boat and Onua TV’s Ohemaa Acheampomaa.

