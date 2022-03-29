Odion Ighalo charges young Super Eagles players to fight for 2022 world cup ticket

Sports News of Tuesday, 29 March 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Experienced Nigeria striker, Odion Ighalo has urged young players in the Super Eagles squad to fight in the clash against Ghana on Tuesday evening to help the national team secure qualification to the 2022 FIFA World Cup.



According to the former Manchester United man, playing at the mundial is a special thing and players must do everything possible to be in Qatar for this year’s edition.



“I talk to the younger guys that have not been there before that it’s an opportunity to go to the Qatar 2022 World Cup because you won’t know how it feels now,” Ighalo told NFF TV.



The striker continued, “It’s after your football career that you will understand what it means to play at the World Cup. I have been there before and I know what it means to play at the World Cup and I’m looking forward to going to another one again."



Tuesday evening’s clash between Nigeria and Ghana will be played at the Moshood Abiola National Sports Stadium.



The kick-off for that game is at 17:00GMT.



