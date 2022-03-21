Odion Ighalo arrives in Nigeria camp ahead of Ghana showdown

Sports News of Monday, 21 March 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Nigerian striker, Odion Ighalo has reported to camp ahead of the encounter against Ghana in the playoff of the qualifiers to the 2022 FIFA World Cup tournament.



The experienced forward after missing the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations tournament has now been invited by Super Eagles head coach Augustine Eguavoen.



Ahead of the scheduled two-legged games against the Black Stars, Odion Ighalo who is in form has arrived in Nigeria.



The former Manchester United striker last weekend bagged a brace when his Al Hilal outfit defeated Al-Ahli Jeddah 4-2.



Courtesy of those two goals, Odion Ighalo now has 22 goals after making 28 appearances in the ongoing 2021/22 football season.



He is expected to be a key man for Nigeria over the course of the 2022 FIFA World Cup playoff round.



The first leg of the playoff of the African qualifiers to the 2022 FIFA World Cup between Ghana and Nigeria is scheduled to be played at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Friday, March 25, 2022.



