Odion Igahlo to be available for World Cup play-offs against Ghana- NFF president

Sports News of Friday, 11 February 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Nigeria Football Federation president, Amaju Pinnick has hinted that Odoin Ighalo will be back for the World Cup play-offs against the Black Stars next month.



The former Manchester United striker missed out on playing for the Super Eagles of Nigeria in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations due to club issues.



However, the NFF president after visiting the former Watford attacker has confirmed that he would be available for the play-offs.



“I just met with @ighalojude, the highest goalscorer at the 2019 edition of the AFCON, now playing and still scoring goals for Saudi Arabia’s biggest football club. Odion has assured that playing for his country will always come first and he is ready to ensure that we do play at this year’s @FIFAWorldCup in Qatar.



Ighalo had initially retired from national duty in 2019, but he came out of retirement after speaking to Pinnick and ex-Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr.



The Super Eagles of Nigeria will take on Ghana in the World Cup playoffs to be played within March 24-29, 2022.