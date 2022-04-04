Odartey Lamptey reveals cost of East Legon mansion

Sports News of Monday, 4 April 2022

Odartey Lamptey cries on live TV over marital issues



Odartey Lamptey divorces his wife



Dan Kwaku Yeboah praises Odartey Lamptey



Former Ghana international, Nii Odartey Lamptey has revealed that he bought the 7-bedroom house his ex-wife refused to let go of after the divorce for $100,000.



Odartey said he acquired the luxurious property while he was playing Germany in 1998 and 1999.



Speaking with Angel FM, the former Ghana youth star revealed that he was ordered to exit the house an hour after his ex-wife filed for a divorce.



"This is a house I bought for $100,000 around 1998/1999 while playing in Germany so you can imagine. I was given one hour to leave the house when my ex-wife filed for divorce. I'm extremely happy at this new ruling"



"I got a call from my lawyer with about two hours to Ghana's game against Nigeria and he said the one month given to her(ex-wife) is up after the ruling on March 2. So I can go for my keys. I was extremely happy because after nine years of battle in court I have gotten the house. So quickly I organized the to boys go there. But for myself, I will move in this week," he said in another video.



Gloria Appiah filed for a divorce in 2013 after a DNA result revealed that Odartey was not the biological father of his three children after 20 years of marriage.



The court in the finalization of the divorce directed Gloria to evict her husband's 7-bedroom apartment, which she refused by filing an appeal.



After a series of back and forth for 9 years, Odartey and his new wife and two children have access to the room.



