Odartey Lamptey reacts to court verdict on East Legon property

Sports News of Monday, 4 April 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former Black Stars player, Nii Odartey Lamptey is on cloud nine after he finally laid hands on his 7-bedroom house, which has been in possession of his ex-wife since 2013.



The former Aston Villa man said he had a double joy because the news was broken to him on the day Ghana qualified for the World Cup, March 29, 2022.



Speaking on Peace FM, Odartey Lamptey said his lawyer told him he can now have access to the house after court on March 2, 2022, ruled in his favour, and gave his ex-wife, Gloria Appiah, one month to vacate the property in East Legon, Accra.



"I got a call from my lawyer with about two hours to Ghana's game against Nigeria and he said the one month given to her(ex-wife) is up after the ruling on March 2. So I can go for my keys.



"I was extremely happy because after nine years of battle in court I have gotten the house. So quickly I organized the to boys go there. But for myself, I will move in this week."



In another interview with Angel FM, he revealed that he bought the house for $100,000 dollars in 1998-1999.



"This is a house I bought for $100,000 around 1998/1999 while playing in Germany so you can imagine. I was given one hour to leave the house when my ex-wife filed for divorce. I'm extremely happy at this new ruling"



Gloria Appiah filed for a divorce in 2013 after a DNA result revealed that Odartey was not the biological father of his three children after 20 years of marriage.



The court in the finalization of the divorce directed Gloria to evict her husband's 7-bedroom apartment, which she refused by filing an appeal.



After a series of back and forth for 9 years, Odartey and his new wife and two children have access to the room.



