Oda MP pledges support for Ghana Premier League newcomers, Kotoku Royals

Sports News of Thursday, 16 June 2022

Source: angelonline.com.gh

The Member of Parliament for the Akim Oda Constituency in the Eastern Region, Alexander Akwasi Acquah, has pledged massive support for Kotoku Royals Football Club as they prepare for their debut campaign in the Ghana Premier League.



According to the legislator, the Akim Oda-based club’s “hunger” for topflight football has finally paid off, following their hard work after several years of failed attempts.



Mr. Acquah’s pledge follows the team’s promotion into the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League season after emerging champions of zone three of the just-ended National Division One League.



The team achieved the feat on Sunday, June 12, 2022, when they held Tema Youth to a goalless draw helping them finish on top of the zone with 63 points.



The ‘Royals’ would, therefore, be playing their home matches at the Oda Stadium which is part of the constituency represented by the lawmaker.



He made the remarks when the Kotoku Royals called upon him at his residence at the Constituency in Akim Oda on Monday, June 13, 2022, to recognise his role played in their historic qualification.



Addressing the entourage led by the Chief Executive Officer of the club, Linford Asamoah, the MP acknowledged the significance to rally his support behind the team going forward.



“Our hunger for Premier League Football has now paid off after several years of our failed attempt. I’m very happy about the achievement and also proud to be part of the success story



“Any help that we have to offer we will give it out but the rest lies before you,” the MP promised.



To ensure the team cemented its place in Ghanaian football to project the region, Alexander Akwasi Aquah disclosed his plans of making a statement on the floor of parliament about the team’s entry into the Ghana Premier League for the necessary support.



He continued by calling on all persons in the region to support Kotoku Royals in every aspect because they represent Eastern Region entirely.



The Chief Executive Officer of the club who doubles as the Chairman of the Eastern Regional Football Association, Linford Asamoah, thanked the MP for his selfless dedication, interest, and support prior to the team’s remarkable feat for the people of Akim Oda and the region at large.



He also pleaded with Mr. Akwasi Acquah to ensure that extra work is done on the Oda Stadium to meet the GFA’s club licensing requirements to enable them to host their matches at the stadium.