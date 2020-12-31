Religion of Thursday, 31 December 2020

Source: GNA

Obuasi Area PEMEM launches strategic plan

The Obuasi Area Pentecost Men’s Ministry (PEMEM) has launched a four-year strategic plan to reposition the Ministry to support the growth of the Pentecost church.



The ‘Vision 2024’ which is on the theme “sharpening men to possess the nations”, aimed to build the capacity of the people to transform the nation through Christianity.



Pastor Moses Nartey, Leader of the Men's Ministry, speaking at the launch, said members needed to help achieve the objectives of the strategic plan.



He said the strategic plan was part of efforts to revive the Men's Ministry to help achieve its goals as well as the holistic objectives of the Church of Pentecost in possessing the nations for Christ, human and national transformation.



Pastor Nartey pointed out that members could deal with shortfalls facing the Ministry to achieve its vision.



"We collectively possess the creative capacity that can eliminate the challenges of the Ministry to the minimum," he said, and urged them to "reflect on what you can do as a man in the Church of Pentecost to model our manhood after the glorious nature of Christ to enable us to build a glorious church to possess the nations in our generation and beyond."



In that regard, the Obuasi Area Men's Ministry would engage with strategic partners, all Ministers of God in the area and the country at large to make a great difference.



Also, he said as a result of lessons drawn from the Coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19) the Men's Ministry would employ the use of social media in their activities in the coming years.



Touching on challenges facing the Ministry, Pastor Nartey pointed out that low attendance and patronage of meetings at various levels, gradual reduction in financial contributions during programmes and the lack of commitment on the part of some local-level leaders and called for attitudinal change in the coming year.



This, he believed, would position the Ministry to achieve its stated objectives for the vision 2024.



Apostle William Boakye Agyarko, Obuasi Area Head of the Church of Pentecost, said the church was going to provide some basic social amenities for some selected communities in the area as part of efforts to improve the living conditions of the people.

